/What Gisele Bündchen allegedly told Tom Brady before their divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ended their 13-year marriage in 2022, but a new biography about the former NFL star reveals lesser-known details about the couple’s relationship and the events that eventually led to their divorce.

Lars Anderson's upcoming book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness, showcases the couple's difficult final years. It also claims that she eventually delivered a blunt assessment of their relationship: “We're not compatible.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What led to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce

According to an excerpt from the biography, the comment came after years of disagreements over Brady's decision to continue playing football. "One day, Gisele, who is really into astrology, basically looked into the stars and told Tom, 'We're not compatible,'" a source said, according to Anderson. "And just like that, she was done."

Also Read: Ben Affleck reveals his kids roast his dating history on Jimmy Kimmel Live show

Anderson's account suggests that football was only one part of the couple's problems. "She needed him to be present when he was at home, not responding to text messages on his constantly buzzing cell phone or replaying a game in his mind," Anderson writes. "She needed more help with the kids. She needed the chance to sleep in just a few days a week. She needed more time for her own career."

The former couple shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, and Brady also has an older son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

The disagreement over Brady's career allegedly became more prominent following his Super Bowl victories.

About Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Brady and the supermodel announced that they had finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022.