/Ben Affleck on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Batman actor shares how his kids roast his dating history

American actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck is set to feature in the upcoming crime thriller Animal, releasing on October 9. Ahead of this, the Batman actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he candidly shared how his children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, roast his dating history and are no longer interested in taking advice from their father.

Ben Affleck on his bond with his children

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 54-year-old actor opened up about the hilarious reality of raising teenagers. Affleck revealed that his kids are no longer kids and can make decisions on their own.

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He also shared that they are no longer interested in paternal advice, especially about romance.

“Now I, like, give advice or try to talk to them like a parent, as you do,” Affleck recalled. “But what I’ve found is that now it’s not only one teenager rolling their eyes… now I catch them giving each other looks. And I realise I’m the caricature in this story. I see them be like, ‘Dad is saying this and that…’,” the Batman actor stated.

The Oscar winner went on to share a candid family moment in which his children did not hesitate to roast his past dating history. He recalled a moment when he was sitting down for dinner with them as they discussed school drama and relationships.

“And I have some lived experience, I think, that’s worth sharing—some lessons that I learned,” Affleck explained. But when he tried to offer some advice to one of his children, his son shut him down and said, “Oh, like you’re the expert on relationships?”

Also Read: Ben Affleck reveals Matt Damon influenced him to quit playing Batman on screen

He further shared another incident on a trip to a bookstore, where his children spotted a book titled I’m Sorry For Everything. He recalled that his son immediately pointed it out to him, quipping that it served as his "autobiography."

About Ben Affleck's personal life

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and shares three children with Garner: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Earlier, he dated Lopez in the 2000s. They took their relationship to the next level and got engaged in November 2002 but called it off in 2003. They reunited in 2021 and were married in July 2022 but divorced in February 2025. During their marriage, Affleck also became a stepfather to Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme.

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