Ben Affleck can't take his eyes off lady love Jennifer Lopez as they attend 'Marry Me' premiere 

Bennifer is trending again. At the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new film 'Marry Me', the star arrived with her beau Ben Affleck and they ensured the spotlight was just on them on the red carpet. Lopez stars in the film opposite Owen Wilson.



For the premiere, Lopez and Affleck made an entrance together and packed on some major PDA on the red carpet while posing for the camera. Affleck was seen lovingly planting a kiss on Lopez's forehead and hugging her as they posed for the media.



Jennifer Lopez wore a white lace dress by Giambattista Valli and her footwear was by Jimmy Choo while Affleck complemented her in a black tuxedo.

AIN'T IT FUNNY: At the LA premiere for @MarryMeMovie, @JLo says she relates to the film about a pop star with her relationships in the spotlight. pic.twitter.com/D8WgenFl5v — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 9, 2022 ×

Lopez too shared photos from the premiere on Instagram and wrote, "'Marry Me' movie Hollywood premiere. It's finally coming Friday to theatres and streaming on Peacock TV."



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet debut as a couple during Venice Film Festival in 2021 when they attended the premiere of 'The Last Duel'- a film that Affleck co-wrote and starred in. Their red carpet appearance was weeks after they went Instagram official on Lopez's birthday in July.



The couple were previously engaged in 2001 and rekindled their romance years later in 2021.