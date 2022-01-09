Did you know Kevin Smith once wrote a Superman movie for Ben Affleck ?

Filmmaker Kevin Smith tried to make a Superman movie but unfortunately, he failed.



Smith recently attended an event where he spoke in detail about an unsuccessful attempt about the superhero movie with Ben Affleck playing the title role and Michael Rooker for the villainous role of Lex Luther



Earlier Warner Bros. was working on a new 'Superman' movie titled 'Superman Reborn,' but Smith thought the screenplay was “terrible.” That’s when Smith thought of his own movie based on 'The Death of Superman' comic series.

Smith’s script went into development with producer Jon Peters, but the two clashed over casting.



“I was writing it for Affleck,” Smith said, as per Variety. “Ben was heating up. Like he was there. I think he’d been hired for ‘Armageddon.’ Affleck, he’s a fucking giant, like he’s built like a superhero, built like a giant action figure, particularly with the height. And then he puts on the muscles there too. So in my head and heart, it was always Ben and Michael Rooker.”



Further, he told that producers wanted to cast Sean Penn as Superman.

“[Jon Peters] goes, ‘Look in [Penn’s] eyes in that movie, he’s [got] haunted eyes, the eyes of a killer,'” Smith said. “And I was like, ‘Dude, it’s Superman. You know, that’s not how most people think of Superman’…But he wanted to reinvent it. He wanted something gritty, graphic and grownup. He essentially wanted like what Zack Snyder eventually did [in ‘Man of Steel,’ ‘Batman v Superman’ and ‘Justice League,’ which coincidentally featured Affleck as Batman opposite Henry Cavill’s Superman].”



However, Tim Burton later made the movie 'Superman Lives' starring Nicolas Cage, and Affleck got his superhero role years later as Batman/Bruce Wayne in 'Batman v Superman'.