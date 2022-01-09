Taapsee Pannu’s 'Looop Lapeta' to release on Netflix in February

Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Looop Lapeta' will premiere on Netflix on February 4.



On Saturday, the streamer announced the date with a new poster featuring Taapsee and Tahir Raj Bhasin, along with its release date.

Helmed by debutante director Aakash Bhatia, the upcoming comedy thriller is a Hindi-language remake of German filmmaker Tom Tykwer’s 1998 cult classic movie 'Run Lola Run', it followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Taapsee and Tahir Raj, both shared the official poster of their upcoming movie. In the new poster released, both of them are in an hourglass, in which she could be seen trying to save the actor, and also had a pistol in her hand hinting at her fierce role.



In the caption, the 'Pink' actress wrote, "Can Savi save him this time? You will know soon." On the other hand, Bhasin revealed his character's name Satya and wrote, "Savi! this is the only way we find out if love triumphs over the test of time. Hold my hand and let’s get this crazy roller coaster going ~ Satya."



The movie is an adventurous ride where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future, reads a press statement.



Taapsee and Tahir had wrapped up the shooting of the movie back in February 2021.