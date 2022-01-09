Ben Affleck on 'Justice League' filming: 'It just was the worst experience'

Joss Weadon directorial 'Justice League' is one of the most controversial movies of recent times. Now Ben Affleck, who played 'Batman' in the film recently opened up about his experiences on the movie set.



The Oscar-winning star, who first played the role of the iconic superhero in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and reprised the role for 'Justice League', described his time filming as 'the worst experience'.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 49-year-old admits the filming of the movie was awful for him, although, he clarified that at that time he faced so many difficulties in his personal life as well, so combining all it was a tough time for the actor.



Back then, Affleck was going through a divorce with actress Jennifer Garner. Along with the devastating death of Zack Snyder's daughter and he was shortly replaced by Joss Whedon. “It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me,” Ben said.



“That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then [director] Zack [Snyder]’s personal tragedy [Snyder’s daughter Autumn died by suicide in 2017] and the reshooting. It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ It’s not even about, like, Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything.”

Meanwhile, Affleck is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in DC's upcoming 'The Flash' movie. Affleck will appear alongside Micheal Keaton’s 'Batman'.



The 'Justice League' is in the news for many controversial reasons. Earlier, 'Cyborg' actor Ray Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable behaviour on the set of the 2017 film, and later 'Wonder Women' Gal Gadot shared her experience with the director and confirmed that Whedon threatened her career and said he would make 'it miserable' on the set of the 'Justice League' movie.



Whedon directed the movie which was a major disappointment for the fans and did not yield much box office revenue. The film reportedly caused a loss of about $ 460 million to the studio, as it was one of the most expensive films ever made.