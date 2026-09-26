/The Odyssey, Michael and more: This studio smashes $5 billion mark in 2026

The year 2026 has proven to be phenomenal for cinema, delivering one blockbuster after another. From Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, to the animated hit Minions & Monsters and the surprise breakout Obsession, theatres worldwide have witnessed an unprecedented run.

Each of these films has performed exceptionally at the global box office, raking in massive collections.

Riding on this wave of success, Universal Pictures has shattered records. The studio's global box office has officially crossed the $5 billion mark, becoming the first studio in 2026 to do so.

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Universal-distributed blockbusters, whether it was Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, promoted globally from London to Paris, then India and China, Matt Damon's epic, performed exceptionally well. Then came The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Minions & Monsters, and Michael. All performed outstandingly in theatres across the world.

This year, Universal-distributed movies have collected $1.788 billion domestically and $3.218 billion internationally to date.

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So far, five films have crossed the $1 billion mark globally, and three of them were distributed by Universal. Notably, this is not the first time Universal has surpassed $5 billion at the box office, the studio previously achieved the feat in 2015 and 2017.

The Odyssey, Michael and more: Film which have performed well

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the biggest films in the studio's history. Based on Homer's Greek epic, the movie became the studio's biggest film with a gross of $1.7 billion worldwide.

Other films that were performed outstanding was

Obsession

YouTuber-turned-director Curry Barker's film became a sensation as the good word of mouth spread. The movie earned $519 million worldwide. With this, it became Focus Features' highest-grossing film of all time.

Michael