/Kriti Sanon breaks silence on patriarchy amid Jamui assault case: ‘It’s not Men vs Women’

Kriti Sanon recently opened up about patriarchy and how society approaches conversations around women’s safety. She took to social media to question the idea of treating gender issues as a simple “men vs women” debate.

The actor’s posts surfaced following the reported assault of two Class 10 students in Bihar’s Jamui, which has triggered public outrage.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon reacts to backlash over Raksha Bandhan ad

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Kriti Sanon on patriarchy

Kriti shared an Instagram Story that read, “Guys, it's not Men vs Women.”

The post further added, “It's women vs. Patriarchal misogynist men & brainwashed women who think patriarchy is a sanskar.”

Kriti also shared another message that questioned the expectation that women should constantly be taught how to protect themselves from harassment and violence.

She spoke about the emphasis on teaching boys and men about consent, respect and accountability.

The actress also liked a post that questioned the difference in public reaction to crimes against women.

The post read, “The fact that rape, domestic violence, and dowry deaths do not invoke much outrage in this country as an actress showing cleavage in a festive ad says a lot about our priorities.”

What's the Jamui case?

The incident happened in Jamui, Bihar, on September 19. As per reports, a teenage girl and her male classmate were allegedly stopped and assaulted by a group while they were returning from coaching classes.

Videos of the incident were circulated on social media. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and formed a Special Investigation Team.

Three people were initially arrested, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities have also taken action over the circulation of footage involving the minors.