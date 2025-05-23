Kriti Sanon Marks 11 Years in Bollywood: 7 films that made her a star

Published: May 23, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 18:14 IST
Over 11 years, Kriti has evolved from a promising newcomer into one of the most popular stars of her generation.
Kriti Sanon completes 11 years in Bollywood
Bollywood’s popular actress Kriti Sanon completed 11 years in the film industry as her debut film Heropanti clocked in the milestone year. Over 11 years, Kriti has evolved from a promising newcomer into one of the most popular stars of her generation. Her filmography is a testament to her experimental attitude—constantly choosing roles that break stereotypes and redefine what it means to be a female lead in mainstream cinema. Here’s a look the films that made her a Bonafide star.
Heropanti – A Debut That Showed Substance Beyond Glamour
Kriti’s first role as Dimpy was more than just a pretty face in a commercial action-romance. She embodied a young woman balancing tradition and modernity with quiet strength.
Bareilly Ki Barfi – Championing the Free-Spirited Rebel
In Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti brought to life Bitti, a small-town girl who defies societal expectations with charm and grit. Her portrayal was refreshingly authentic, rejecting the helpless heroine trope and instead presenting a confident woman who owns her choices.
Luka Chuppi – Redefining the Modern Indian Woman
As Rashmi, Kriti challenged cultural taboos by playing a woman navigating live-in relationships with wit and control. This role underscored her ability to blend entertainment with social commentary, proving her characters can be both relatable and revolutionary.
Mimi – A Game-Changer
Kriti’s portrayal of Mimi, a surrogate mother, was transformative. The role demanded emotional depth and physical dedication, which Kriti delivered flawlessly. Winning a National Award for this performance, she solidified her reputation as an actor unafraid to take risks and tackle complex subjects.
Bhediya
In the supernatural horror-comedy Bhediya, Kriti played Dr. Anika, a role that allowed her to experiment with mystery and suspense. Her intriguing and playful performance proved she can effortlessly transition across genres.
Crew – The Stylish, Sassy Air Hostess
In Crew, Kriti’s portrayal of a confident air hostess added glamour and sharp wit to a high-energy heist comedy. This role showcased her knack for blending charm with substance and comic timing.
Do Patti – Mastering Duality with Two Powerful Roles
Taking on the challenge of a double role in a crime thriller, Kriti displayed her remarkable versatility. Each character was distinct and impactful, reaffirming her fearless commitment to diverse storytelling.