Kriti Sanon Marks 11 Years in Bollywood: 7 films that made her a star

(Photograph: X )

Kriti Sanon completes 11 years in Bollywood

Bollywood’s popular actress Kriti Sanon completed 11 years in the film industry as her debut film Heropanti clocked in the milestone year. Over 11 years, Kriti has evolved from a promising newcomer into one of the most popular stars of her generation. Her filmography is a testament to her experimental attitude—constantly choosing roles that break stereotypes and redefine what it means to be a female lead in mainstream cinema. Here’s a look the films that made her a Bonafide star.