/Kriti Sanon on chasing unpredictable roles, 'I don't want to be safe anymore'

Fresh off the buzz surrounding her portrayal of Ally in the upcoming Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon continues to impress audiences with her evolving choice of characters. Known for constantly pushing herself with diverse roles, the national award-winning actress has made it clear that she is now keen to explore even more challenging and unconventional performances as she looks ahead in her career.

Kriti revealed that she is keen to take on the role of a psychotic character, admitting that she no longer wants to play it safe as an actor. Recalling how performances by Zendaya and the lead actress of Obsession inspired her, she said, "When I watched Obsession, I was like, 'Oh my God, we need to stop going safe. We need to do something out of the box.' It really excited me."

Elaborating on why such roles appeal to her, Kriti added, "I want to play a mad character. I want to play a psycho chick. I don't want to be safe. As an actor, it's so exciting to live a life that's completely different from your own and explore a person you're not. I'd absolutely love to play someone completely psychotic." She further shared that psychologically complex stories fascinate her because they allow audiences to experience lives, they would never encounter in reality.

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With her willingness to constantly reinvent herself and embrace challenging roles, Kriti's aspiration to portray a psychologically complex character signals another exciting chapter in her journey as an actor. Given her evolving choices and fearless approach to storytelling, it will be interesting to see when she finally brings this darker, unconventional avatar to the big screen.

Kriti Sanon's projects

Kriti made her Bollywood debut in Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff in 2014 and since then has consistently grown in her career as an actress. She featured as a surrogate mother in Mimi in 2021, which fetched her a Best Actress National Film Award that year. She has also been part of films like Bareilly ki Barfi, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Do Patti, which she produced as well.