/'Traditions are not in her neckline': Kriti Sanon reacts to backlash over Raksha Bandhan ad

Kriti Sanon has finally broken her silence on the backlash over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand. Recently, the actress faced criticism over her festive outfit, and the commercial's depiction of a dog as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations also drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Why did Kriti face backlash?

The GIVA advertisement featured the Cocktail 2 actor in an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt. Some viewers objected to the contemporary styling, suggesting that it was unsuitable for a campaign around a traditional Indian festival. Others questioned a sequence in which the actor ties a rakhi to a pet dog.

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Along with the social media users, Kangana Ranaut also reportedly took a dig at the outfit and called the advertisement "intentionally creepy."

Kriti reacts to the backlash

On Tuesday, Kriti took to her Instagram Story to share a strong response on the matter.

"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life," she said.

Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

"And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!"

Kriti slams critics questioning her outfit

The actress also took aim at those questioning her outfit. "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" she wrote.

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