/Did Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia break up? Here's the truth about the viral photo

Kriti Sanon and businessman Kabir Bahia have recently been making headlines after rumours circulated that the alleged couple had ended their relationship quietly. The discussions began after the businessman was spotted with an unidentified woman, and the visuals went viral on social media.

However, those claims have now been dismissed by a close source, who stated that the viral photograph has been taken out of context.

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Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia broke up?

The source clarified the matter, saying, "The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She’s his family friend whom he considers like a sister. It’s unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives," as quoted by The Times of India.

The clarification comes after netizens linked the picture to reports of trouble in Kriti and Kabir's rumoured relationship. However, the two have never confirmed dating each other.

Why did the rumours start?

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have reportedly been linked with each other since the two shared pictures from the same holiday locations. Kabir was also seen attending the wedding festivities of Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon.

Earlier, during her appearance on Two Much, hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, she subtly addressed dating rumours, saying her crush was "not from the industry."

Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2

The actress recently appeared in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The romantic comedy also starred Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.