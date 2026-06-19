/Cocktail 2 X review: 'All gloss, no substance'; Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets mixed reactions

Starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 had generated significant hype ahead of its release, with fans eagerly speculating about the love triangle, twists, and emotional drama. Now that the film has finally arrived in cinemas on June 19 (Friday), social media is flooded with mixed reviews from the viewers.

X reviews of Cocktail 2

The sequel created immense excitement among fans thanks to its fresh casting and new storyline. But has it lived up to audience expectations? Here's a look at how netizens on X are reacting to the film after its theatrical release.

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Calling it a decent watch, one user wrote, "Not as iconic as Cocktail 1, but Cocktail 2 is still a fun and entertaining watch. A decent mix of romance, drama, and good vibes that keeps you engaged throughout!"

One user called the movie is all about Kriti Sanon. The comment read, "#Cocktail2 is all about KRITI.. KRITI.. And KRITI, Every scene and frame that she appears are 🔥. She redefines hotness, and levels up for free flowing Ally in the beginning to Performer Ally in later Half 🤌Keep ruling our hearts.

Another X user jotted, “#Cocktail2 has taken a better start than expected. Shahid Kapoor and Kirti Sanon deliver effortless performances.”

One user left a comment in the comment section. It read, “Cocktail 2 - Refreshingly fresh..and meaningful end..!!!”

Another X user called the first half of the movie fun and gave other users a reason to watch the movie. He wrote, “Halfway through #Cocktail 2, I realised I was thinking more about Veronica than the actual plot. That's both the film's biggest compliment and biggest problem. The first half is fun, stylish and genuinely entertaining. The second half keeps stretching a predictable love triangle long after you've figured out where it's going. Kriti Sanon is the heart of the film and easily its biggest strength. Shahid does his job well. Rashmika is let down more by the writing than the performance. Not a bad film. Just a film constantly living in the shadow of a better one.”

Highly disappointed with the sequel, one user wrote, "#Cocktail2 1st half done... All Gloss, no substance...Absurd, Dull and Boring screenplay... OG Cocktail was relatable, #Cocktail2 is for Juhu Bandra... #KritiSanon full on glamourous mode... #RashmikaMandanna accent #ShahidKapoor doesnt have much to do...apart from his lover boy role ..

Praising the original film, one user wrote, “The original Cocktail gave us heartbreak, friendship and iconic music. Cocktail 2 doesn't try to copy it and that's its biggest strength. Strong performances, great music, beautiful visuals & enough twists to keep things interesting. Also, thanks for a free Sicily tour.”

One more user left his review after watching the spiritual sequel. He wrote, “There's a maturity to the writing here that caught me off guard. Instead of relying on dramatic twists or exaggerated conflicts, #Cocktail2 finds tension in something much more relatable, the fear that the life you've carefully built may not be the life you truly want. Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika share the kind of chemistry that makes every interaction feel natural. Even when the story becomes emotionally messy, the characters remain believable. Add stunning visuals, memorable music, and some genuinely sharp dialogue, and you get a romance that stays with you long after it's over.”

Calling it a wonderful movie, one fan wrote, "This trio are just unmatchable #cocktail2 is truly justified what a perfect casting love you @kritisanon @shahidkapoor @iamRashmika you. were to good zero dull moments. 100 stars rating @MaddockFilms tq for producing such a wonderful movie."

A user showed love to the female cast and called their performance remarkable. Her review read, “Fun, time pass, mindless light-hearted watch. There's a lot to say but I'm not getting into the critical analysis of it because the film barely cares for any of that or is worthy of that commentary. The women are so gorgeous & kirti is fire.”

WION's review of Cocktail 2

According to WION's Shomini Sen, Cocktail 2 aims to cater to the younger generation. “Perhaps the problems and complexities shown in the film are more identifiable to the young audience. Unfortunately, the writer of this review does not belong to that age group. While the film attempts to highlight modern dar friendships and relationships, in times of social media, it fails to connect with a very poorly written story. The actors are all good, perform to their parts and look stunning on screen, but that doesn't alleviate a very mediocre film,” Sen writes in her review. Read the full review of Cocktail 2 here

About Cocktail 2