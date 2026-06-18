/Ahead of Cocktail 2: Here's why the first film featuring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty still feels fresh after 14 years

As excitement builds for the most anticipated Cocktail 2, fans are looking back at the original film that won hearts with its fresh narrative, stellar performances, and timeless music. Here's a look at why the film was considered iconic and still feels fresh 14 years later.
Before Cocktail returns with its spiritual sequel, revisit some of the iconic things from the original 2012 film, that redefined modern Bollywood romance. From memorable characters and chartbuster songs to witty dialogues and emotional storytelling, here's a look at why the first blockbuster hit continues to win the hearts of millions, even after 14 years.
Deepika Padukone owns the centre stage with her portrayal of Veronica in the romantic comedy. Her glamorously fierce, bold, and free-spirited attitude made her shine in everyone’s eyes. The role became a cultural icon and a career-defining for the actress. Reportedly, Padukone was offered the role of the traditional girl, Meera, played by Diana Penty, but she chose Veronica to challenge herself and break out of her comfort zone. The character ultimately resonated with an entire generation.
Apart from the engaging storyline, the film also captured attention for its trendsetting fashion. Styled by renowned fashion director Anaita Shroff Adajania, the boho outfits, pastel and neon-coloured tees, striped dresses, layered ethnic jewellery, breezy halters, and skorts built a legacy around the movie and continue to inspire people.
Who didn't groove to the iconic tracks "Tum Hi Ho Bandhu", "Main Sharabi", "Daru Desi", and “Second Hand Jawaani”? The movie has amassed a separate fanbase for its catchy soundtrack, too. Delivering the high-energy party and friendship anthems, the songs are still a staple for several millennials and Gen Zs.
The infamous love triangle among Meera, Gautam and Veronica works because it feels real and messy. Instead of hiding who loves whom till the end, the fans still connect the dots to the plot twist. The initial flirt, the double date, the casual flings and hiding feelings to prevent the break of friendship live in the hearts of the people and make the viewers stick to it till the end.
While the film is remembered for its chartbuster music, star-studded cast, and engaging storyline, critics and fans also praised it for its memorable dialogue. The witty, humorous, and highly quotable lines added to the drama, making the film even more entertaining and compelling.
One of the most iconic dialogues from the film was delivered by Saif Ali Khan to Diana Penty: "Social service hai tumhari smile… dekho dekho tension kam ho rahe hai duniya mein" (Your smile is social service. Look, look, tensions are reducing in the world). The line went on to become one of the most loved and frequently quoted dialogues among fans.
Another memorable moment came when Veronica, played by Deepika Padukone, met Meera, played by Diana Penty, for the first time. Her playful line, "Aap Hindustan se aayi ho?" (You've come from India?) perfectly captured Veronica's carefree personality and marked the beginning of a friendship that would change both their lives.
“Ek level ke baad insaan nahi… daaru bolne lagti hai.” (After a certain point, it's not the person speaking, it's the alcohol) is another fan-favourite dialogue delivered by Saif Ali Khan's character, Gautam. The line humorously reflects his carefree, fun-loving nature and remains one of the film's most quoted one-liners.
Khan’s portrayal of Gautam, also known as Gutlu Kapoor, was effortless and charismatic. It perfectly captured his established playboy persona, making him the ultimate heartthrob of the early 2010s. While initially wooed by Veronica, he started flirting with Meera, who was Veronica's best friend, and fell for her. This created a rift in their friendship.
Homi Adajania’s film also highlighted the classic good girl vs bad girl dynamic, centring on the complex friendship between Veronica, the bold and free-spirited wild child, and Meera, the shy, traditional girl-next-door. The two become entangled in a messy love triangle with the flirtatious Playboy, Gautam.