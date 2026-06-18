/Ahead of Cocktail 2: Here's why the first film featuring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty still feels fresh after 14 years

While the film is remembered for its chartbuster music, star-studded cast, and engaging storyline, critics and fans also praised it for its memorable dialogue. The witty, humorous, and highly quotable lines added to the drama, making the film even more entertaining and compelling.

One of the most iconic dialogues from the film was delivered by Saif Ali Khan to Diana Penty: "Social service hai tumhari smile… dekho dekho tension kam ho rahe hai duniya mein" (Your smile is social service. Look, look, tensions are reducing in the world). The line went on to become one of the most loved and frequently quoted dialogues among fans.

Another memorable moment came when Veronica, played by Deepika Padukone, met Meera, played by Diana Penty, for the first time. Her playful line, "Aap Hindustan se aayi ho?" (You've come from India?) perfectly captured Veronica's carefree personality and marked the beginning of a friendship that would change both their lives.

“Ek level ke baad insaan nahi… daaru bolne lagti hai.” (After a certain point, it's not the person speaking, it's the alcohol) is another fan-favourite dialogue delivered by Saif Ali Khan's character, Gautam. The line humorously reflects his carefree, fun-loving nature and remains one of the film's most quoted one-liners.