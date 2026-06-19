/Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna respond to viral romance speculation

Since the release of the Cocktail 2 trailer, one fan theory has gained widespread attention that suggests Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna portray lovers in the upcoming romantic drama. As the buzz intensified across social media, the cast finally addressed the rumours.

Kriti Sanon on lesbian theory

During a recent promotional event, when an audience member directly asked about reports claiming a lesbian storyline in the film, the question left Rashmika in splits.

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Kriti was quick to dismiss the rumours, saying, "There is no lesbian story." Rashmika responded with a laugh, adding, "I know, we do have that chemistry."

Clarifying further, Kriti added, "We are three straight people, guys. It's only an emotional threesome, not physical."

Why did the rumour intensify?

The talks started after the trailer was released, which spoke of the strong bond between the characters of Kriti and Rashmika and the role of Shahid Kapoor. This was interpreted as a romantic connection by many viewers.

However, this is not the first time the team has addressed the rumours. During the trailer launch, director Homi Adajania addressed rumours regarding whether the movie features a lesbian romance.



Explaining how the speculation started, Homi said, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought, what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan also dismissed the rumours earlier, stating that the sequel revolves around two different love stories and not a same-sex relationship.

About Cocktail 2

The romantic drama comes a decade after the original film, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles. The upcoming film revisits the themes of love, friendship and complicated emotions that made the 2012 film a fan favourite.