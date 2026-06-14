/Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 gets a 'A' certificate from CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted an A (Adults Only) certificate to Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s new film Cocktail 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail that starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The original as well as the sequel have been directed by Homi Adajania. Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19.

Longer than the original Cocktail

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming sequel Cocktail 2 will have a runtime of 150 minutes (two and a half hours). This makes it just four minutes longer than the original 2012 romantic drama, which clocked in at 146 minutes.

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Expectations are high from Cocktail 2 as it’s 2012 is still considered by fans as a contemporary look at relationships and its hit music albums.

A first for Kriti but not others

This certification marks an interesting setup for each of its three lead actors. For Kriti Sanon, known for family-friendly hits like Heropanti (2014), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Mimi (2021), and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Cocktail 2 is her first adult-rated film.

For Rashmika Mandanna, this is not uncharted territory. Cocktail 2 is her second Hindi film to get an 'A' rating, following Animal, which turned out to be a massive box-office success in 2023. Rashmika is collaborating with Kriti, Shahid and Homi for the first time.

Shahid is the most experienced of the trio regarding adult-rated cinema. This project is his fifth 'A' certified film, following Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), and O' Romeo (2026). Coming right after O' Romeo, this also marks the first time in his career that he has delivered two adult-rated films back-to-back.

More about Cocktail

At the trailer launch for Cocktail 2, director Homi Adajania addressed rumours regarding whether the movie features a lesbian romance. Explaining how the speculation started, Homi said, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought, what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that.”

A spiritual sequel of the 2012 film Cocktail, Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 features Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika in the lead. The film is set to release on June 19 across theatres.