/Cocktail 2 trailer out! Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna navigate love, friendship and heartbreak | Watch

The much-awaited trailer of Cocktail 2 has finally been released, leaving the fans excited for the sequel to the 2012 hit. Exploring friendship, romance and emotional turmoil, the upcoming movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama is set against the backdrop of Italy, and it revisits themes of love and companionship that made the original film popular among viewers.

Cocktail 2 trailer

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The video opens with Kapoor sharing about his love life. "Whenever a relationship is new, it's exciting because it's new. New friends are fun because their stories are fun for us," he says in Hindi. Then comes Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Ally (Kriti Sanon) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), whose lives become connected during the summer.

The trailer hints that their friendship gradually evolves into a love triangle with emotions at its peak as Kunal appears to have a connection with Diya, but Ally also grows feelings for him.

Alongside stunning European landscapes, the makers have also given fans a nostalgic touch with the beloved song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, from the original Cocktail, that featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Maddock Films wrote, "From friends to lovers to CHAOS, the perfect is back.."

Internet reactions

The trailer went viral in no time, sparking conversations online. One user wrote, "Tum hi ho bandhu 2.0 Release as soon as possible," while another said, "Anyone who doubted Kriti's skills, she has shut down everyone with her performance. She has her own grace and aura and she's such a phenomenal actress." One fan said, "Tujhko = Pure Masterpiece Arijit Singh." Praising Kapoor another user wrote, "Shahid Kapoor still look's like 25 year.."

Cast opens up about the film

As per Peeping Moon, speaking about the trailer, Kapoor said, "Cocktail 2 is what summer feels like. It has madness, emotion, humour, romance and a lot of heart. It’s the kind of film you want to experience with your friends. We had an amazing time making it, and I think that energy really comes through in the trailer."

While Kriti Sanon added, "What I love about Cocktail 2 is that it feels stylish & visually refreshing, but also very relatable & modern. The relationships are messy, warm and real in their own way. The characters are beautifully flawed & the film is a toast to friendship & love from today’s lens. And honestly, the music just takes everything to another level!"