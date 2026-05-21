/‘Unpaid PR team’: Pritam breaks silence on Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa plagiarism allegations

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, ahead of its release, the film has landed in controversy after its recently released song 'Mashooqa' was accused of plagiarism. Netizens have pointed out alleged similarities between 'Mashooqa' and the 1993 Italian track ''Se So Arrubate A Nonna'' by the duo Bibi & Coco., with many questioning the makers over the resemblance.

Sharing the clips of both the songs, netizens have been highlighting the similarities between the melody, tunes and arrangement.

Pritam breaks silence on Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa plagiarism allegations

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A day after the backlash began, music composer Pritam has reacted to the allegations against him over the song.

"Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities'. Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis. Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say, guys, NOT NICE," he wrote in a post shared on his Instagram stories.

The song, featuring Shahid and Kriti in a playful and glamorous avatar, has grabbed the attention of netizens. However, it soon landed in controversy after a few Reddit users shared a clip comparing 'Mashooqa' to the Italian song, pointing out similarities in the tune and setting. The video went viral, and netizens quickly began calling out Pritam.

One user commented,''Even that song is actually copied.''

More about Cocktail



Cocktail is one of the most loved rom-coms ever produced by Bollywood. Now that this movie, which is said to be a spiritual sequel, is coming, expectations for the movie are sky-high.

Released in 2012, the first part of the movie is set in London and revolves around a love triangle between three people: Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), a charming boy; Veronica (Deepika Padukone), a carefree girl; and Meera (Diana Penty), a shy girl. The plot of this movie has been kept under wraps.