/The crime that inspired Raakh: Inside the Infamous Geeta and Sanjay Chopra abduction and murder case

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of its upcoming web series Raakh. The series stars Ali Fazal as a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police chasing two notorious killers accused of abducting and murdering the children of a government officer. The show is set in the 1970s in New Delhi and also features Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in the lead. Helmed by Pataal Lok director Prosit Roy, Raakh is based on the infamous Geeta and Sanjay Chopra abduction and murder case.

While the makers present a deeply fictionalised version of the actual incident, Raakh’s story is deeply rooted in the actual case involving the tragic death of two teenagers in Delhi and the subsequent capital punishment that the killers Billa and Ranga received after nationwide uproar.

What’s the case?

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ON 26 August 1978, siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra set out from their Dhaula Kuan home to the All India Radio office in Sansad Marg in New Delhi. The siblings were to participate in the youth-based show Yuva Vani, for which they left around 6 pm and were later to be picked up by their father, Madan Mohan Chopra, a captain with the Indian Navy, from the AIR office at 9 pm. The siblings, however, never reached the station.

They were instead kidnapped by Kuljeet Singh (aliasRanga Khus) and Jasbir Singh (alias Billa). While the initial motive of kidnapping was ransom, Billa and Ranga later dropped the plan on knowing their father was a navy officer and presumed that the family was not wealthy. They reportedly feared being identified and thus decided to kill them. Ranga and Billa had first claimed that they had raped Geeta before murdering her, but later retracted their statements. Forensic investigation also did not indicate sexual assault.

Geeta and Sanjay’s decomposed bodies were found two days later, which led to nationwide uproar. The gruesome killings sparked massive student protests. Ranga and Billa were convicted and sentenced to death, leading to their execution on August 26, 1982.

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