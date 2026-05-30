/Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna over controversy moment; Kriti Sanon can't stop laughing | Watch

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to arrive in theatres next month. Directed by Homi Adajania, the upcoming film is a follow up for 2012 hit Cocktail. Amid the ongoing excitement around the film, the actors have finally addressed a viral clip from one of the movie's promotional appearances that sparked a conversation on social media.

What's the viral video

The conversation began earlier this month during the film's music launch in Mumbai. In the viral clip, Shahid can be seen placing his hand on Rashmika's shoulder while the cast posed for photographers. However, what caught the attention was when Rashmika immediately moved aside.

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Many users interpreted the interaction as awkward and questioned whether the actress appeared uncomfortable.

Neither Shahid nor Rashmika responded to the discussions at the time.

Shahid reacts

As the clip continued circulating across platforms, the conversation around the video intensified. But now, instead of issuing statements, the duo chose humor and turned the moment into a joke.

During a promotional appearance on May 29, the actors put the rumours to rest. While posing for the cameras alongside co-star Kriti, Shahid jokingly recreated the viral moment by stepping away from Rashmika.

The playful gesture left Kriti laughing, while Rashmika also joined in on the joke. In videos from the event, the actress can be heard telling Shahid, "I didn't back down like that on any pretext."

The exchange quickly went viral, with fans being assured that there isn't any tension between the co-stars. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "REVENGE," while another jokingly added, "He gives lessons to everyone, well done." "Haha tit for tat," wrote another.

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