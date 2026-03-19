/Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's teaser releases in theatres, goes viral online; fans call ‘refreshing’



Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, is set to make the summer hotter. The teaser of the forthcoming movie was released on June 19 in theatres, alongside the release of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie is a spiritual sequel to Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s starrer classic Cocktail, which was released in 2012.

Cocktail 2 teaser released in theatres

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Cocktail is one of the most loved rom-coms ever produced by Bollywood. Now that the sequel is coming, expectations from the movie are sky-high. While the audience is eager to watch the second part and see what story it will tell, the teaser has given hints about what the movie is based on.

While the teaser has not been released on the internet yet, the makers have instead released the film’s song ‘’Jab Talak''. The short clip that has been released shows Kriti, Shahid, and Rashmika dancing at a beach party, very similar to the iconic song ‘’Tumhi Ho Bandhu.''

All the lead cast are at the beach, where they drink, dance, and enjoy the party. The clip from the teaser is going viral across the internet. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote,''Kriti Sanon Rashmika and Shahid the entire cast is serving in Cocktail 2 teaser. The teaser looks so fun and breezy.''

''#Cocktail2 has teased with a banger song... #ShahidKapoor, #KritiSanon and #RashmikaMandanna look so good!! very refreshing,'' another user wrote.

Looking at the first teaser, the vibe of the movie is very similar to the first film. Much like the original, this movie is also going to revolve around two girls and a boy. Who will fall in love with whom, and what will be unique in this love triangle this time?

More about Cocktail 2

On Friday (March 13), the first looks at the lead trio from the movie were released along with the teaser announcement. The film is set to release in theatres on June 19.