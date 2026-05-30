/Ram Gopal Varma backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row: ‘Stars create employment, not FWICE’

Everyone is talking about Don 3 and the feud that has brewed between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar. While everyone in the industry has taken a side, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently reacted to it by slamming the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for issuing a non-cooperative directive against Singh.

The controversy around Singh's exit escalated when FWICE issued a notice against Ranveer. Under this, the cine body advised its members not to work with him.

Ram Gopal Verma slams FWICE, says it's Singh, who creates employment for those lakhs of FWICE workers and not the cine body.

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RGV is known for his unfiltered posts on X. Days after the controversy escalated following FWICE's press conference against the actor, he weighed in.

Saying that FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government-authorised regulatory body, he argued that the ban should be on FWICE, not on Ranveer Singh.

''The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE. This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an extremely outdated union system , desperately trying to hold on to their grip,'' he wrote.

Saying that FWICE is acting like a "kangaroo court", ''FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body , and at best it’s a kangaroo court , which by definition pretends to deliver justice , but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality. That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of

@RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar.''

Further, the post emphasises that stars like Ranveer generate box-office revenue and employment, not FWICE.

''It is stars like @RanveerOfficial, who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE. It is stars like @RanveerOfficial, who create employment to those lakhs of FWICE workers and not FWICE,'' he wrote.

Don 3 Controversy: What do we know about it so far?

The dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3 has spiralled into a full-blown industry crisis. What started as Singh’s exit from the film has now reached the cine bodies, becoming a wider issue with Excel Entertainment seeking over Rs 40 crore in damages. Initially, it was reported that the actor agreed to return the signing amount of Rs 10 crore. However, the situation escalated when FWICE issued a non-cooperation notice against the actor.