/Don 3 controversy timeline: Ranveer Singh’s exit, Rs 40 crore demand and FWICE action - What went wrong ?

What started as merely an actor dropping out of a major project has now become a full-blown industry war. After the success of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh opted to step away from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, leading to a professional tiff. The latest update is that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has issued a non-cooperation directive against him over the ongoing Don 3 dispute.

As the dispute takes a major turn, here's the full timeline

Don 3 announcement

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Don 3 is one of the most loved franchises in the Indian film industry. From Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 film to Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, it was Ranveer Singh who was set to play the role next. In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar announced Singh as the new Don with the tagline “A new era begins.” A teaser was released showing the director sitting in a chair.

Announced in 2023, the movie has continually faced delays, with rumours of the project being shelved. However, in November 2025, Akhtar himself clarified in an interview that the movie was set to go on floors in 2026.

Don 3 delay

Since its announcement by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 has encountered repeated delays. Despite generating significant buzz after its announcement, the film has undergone script revisions, production delays, and a change in its lead actress.

In early 2024, FWICE reportedly intervened over the uncertainty faced by crew members involved in the project. This led the film body to step in regarding labour issues and the film's production. However, several sources asserted that everything was being taken care of and Don 3 was still in development.

Months later, Farhan himself addressed the rumours and said, “We start filming next year. That’s probably the biggest update that I can give you.” Akhtar gave the update in November 2025, just a few weeks before Dhurandhar's release on Dec 5.

Ranveer Singh's shocking departure

Weeks after Dhurandhar's release, news of the film's leading man, Ranveer Singh, stepping out of the project broke and quickly became the talk of the town. The movie is backed by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer wants to explore a different genre and avoid being part of another gangster film. However, other reports claimed that he was unhappy with production delays and the script. With all this, creative differences played a major role in Ranveer stepping out.

Rs 40 crore compensation demand

Ranveer Singh's exit hit a roadblock when Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, reportedly sought hefty compensation of Rs 40 crores in damages.

The movie was in pre-production, and Excel Entertainment had spent a huge amount on script development, scheduling, location planning, and other preparatory work before Singh's shocking exit.

Reports claim the actor exited the film due to dissatisfaction with the script, despite reportedly requesting changes earlier. Excel Entertainment maintains that pre-production began only after Ranveer approved the script.

Initially, it was reported that the actor was willing to pay a certain amount to cover losses incurred during the pre-production and development stages. However, Excel Entertainment reportedly demanded a much higher compensation amount. As a result, the actor withdrew from his decision to pay.

“Ranveer is not agreeing to pay that amount because he bears no financial liability for the losses. He was willing to pay a certain amount just as a gesture of goodwill, which Farhan didn't agree to,” the source added.

When the Producers Guild of India stepped in



The Producers Guild of India advises makers and Ranveer Singh to take the legal route.

To solve this matter, the Producers Guild of India agreed to intervene in the dispute. However, Variety India learned that the guild has reportedly asked both parties to take the legal route, stating that they cannot resolve disputes when neither side is willing to compromise.''

As per reports, both parties arrived with proof to present their respective sides. Ranveer arrived with a collection of emails and WhatsApp messages, while Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. However, they failed to solve the dispute

Farhan Akhtar approaches film body over Ranveer Singh's exit

Months after the tussle, in May, Farhan took legal action against the actor and took the matter to FWICE over his sudden exit from the film.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) boycotted Ranveer Singh over his exit.

On May 25, the ongoing dispute intensified after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. The organisation has asked all its members not to work with the actor in any of the projects.

Ranveer Singh's first statement

After FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against him over his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.