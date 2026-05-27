/Ranveer Singh did not respond to FWICE invitation to resolve Don 3 dispute, reveals federation chief advisor

Actor Ranveer Singh is in the news again, not for his films but for a controversy involving the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Farhan Akhtar. On Monday, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan approached the federation over their Don 3 dispute.

A day later, opening up about the controversy, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed that the federation made three attempts to get in touch with Ranveer and resolve the issue behind closed doors. However, according to Pandit, the actor chose not to attend it.

Ranveer did not respond to FWICE

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In an interview with ETimes, Pandit recalled making several attempts to contact Ranveer in the hope of resolving the dispute amicably after Farhan took the matter to the federation in April this year. Pandit stated they wanted both parties to sit and solve the matter amicably. Ranveer was reported sent invitation thrice by the Federation.

“So we very strongly tried our best. We sent him invitations thrice. There was no response, and then finally he sent mail when he came to know that we are having a press conference, saying that this doesn't come under a jurisdiction,” Pandit said.

He added, “So with that said, fine, if you feel so strongly. Toh theek hai. Koi baat nahi. (Alright then. No problem) Doesn't matter. So that is a basic thing, we will wait. We'll sit with the producer body. Will sit with different associations, and we'll see how things happen."

Pandit has asserted that Ranveer has to sit with the producers and body and come to a solution to this.

He mentioned that both parties have to come to a closure on this because ultimately people have to work, adding that they can't keep on fighting and treating it as “some family dispute."

Ranveer’s stand on the matter

Meanwhile, Ranveer’s official spokesperson had put out a statement addressing the feud earlier this week. The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

“While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance,” it read further.

Not a ban

Pandit also stated that the actor was not banned as was earlier reported by the media. "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not court; we can't ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, they will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not," he said.

All about the Don 3 controversy

In 2023, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment announced Don 3, which would feature Ranveer Singh in the lead. In December 2025, Ranveer reportedly walked out of the film abruptly following the success of his film Dhurandhar.