/Shahid Kapoor's heartwarming moment with an elderly man wins the internet | Watch

Shahid Kapoor, who has a busy schedule packed with upcoming projects like Cocktail 2 and Farzi Season 2, was recently spotted at an airport. What truly drew attention and made the casual airport arrival a viral video was an elderly man who stepped in to help the actor while he was waiting for his turn. The clip is widely circulating on social media, and netizens are hailing the stranger’s sweet gesture.

An elderly man helped Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was helped at the airport by an elderly man who insisted that the actor go ahead in the security check-in queue. Initially, the actor refused, but the man kindly told Shahid, “Sir, please go ahead, or people will crowd you.” Kapoor asked for his permission once again by saying, “Are you sure?” and then moved ahead for security.

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The sweet and thoughtful gesture caught the viewers’ attention, and they soon began reacting to the viral clip. Netizens praised the stranger’s polite manner and Kapoor’s heartfelt interaction.

Fans' reaction

Since the video went viral, viewers couldn’t resist expressing their thoughts about this heartfelt conversation. One user wrote, "India is healing." Another user jotted, "Thank god! He considered him as human, not a literally Star, from the Universe, with huge respect for Uncle Ji."

"That's what Shahid earned! Respect from even elderly people!" one fan of Kapoor said. Another viewer expressed is thoughts, "He is always well-mannered, no drama man. A lot of respect for @shahidkapoor."

Cocktail 2 Photograph: (X)

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