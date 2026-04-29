Bollywood actors have always lit up the screens by showcasing some of the finest moves, be it on peppy beats or romantic ones! And what better than World Dance Day to celebrate Bollywood’s finest dancers! Here, take a look:

Hrithik Roshan

Let’s be honest, Hrithik Roshan doesn’t dance; he glides, and that’s just how he wins hearts! Whether it’s Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Bang Bang, Senorita, Ghungroo - the list is never-ending! His songs are proof that whenever he hits the dance floor, he makes sure that the audience is going to remember it!

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Varun Dhawan

Each time Varun Dhawan is on the floor with his easy-going moves, there’s a burst of flamboyancy and a refreshing vibe. First Class, Tamma Tamma Again, Tukur Tukur, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Palat and Aashiq Surrender Hua, among others, are tracks that showcase his range from street style moves to Bollywood masala numbers!

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has built a reputation for his high-energy dance moves and expressive execution. Be it Nagada Nagada, Mauja Hi Mauja, Gandi Baat, Gulaabo, Sajh Dhaj Ke, and more, these tracks showcase Shahid Kapoor’s versatility as a dancer.

Meezaan Jafri

Meezaan Jafri has been bringing a sense of old-school charm to his dance, and it’s clear in his screen presence. Be it fusing high-energy in 3 Shaukk from De De Pyaar De 2 to getting all things festive in Udhal Ho track from Malaal, Meezaan knows how to tap into shades of dancing.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter is one of the youngest faces making waves on the dance floor. From lighting up the atmosphere with Zingaat to hitting the retro note in Main Parwaana from Pippa, Ishaan hasn’t just gotten the steps right; he’s felt each of them to deliver utter perfection.

Tiger Shroff