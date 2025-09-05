/From Baaghi to War: 7 Best Tiger Shroff Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime and Other OTT

Tiger Shroff has carved a name for himself as an action star, and as Baaghi 4 has finally hit the big screen, we decided to compile a list of seven of Tiger Shroff's best films and where to watch them.
Tiger Shroff has made a name for himself thanks to his incredible martial arts skills, stylish dance moves, and high-octane stunts. Since his debut, he has headlined some of the most entertaining action thrillers and dance dramas in Hindi cinema. Here are seven of his best movies available on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.
This blockbuster action film showcased Tiger Shroff in a full-fledged action hero avatar. With jaw-dropping and intense drama, Baaghi became one of his career-defining movies. You can watch the film on Zee5.
Tiger’s debut film, Heropanti, introduced audiences to his action-packed persona and smooth dance moves. The movie established him as a rising star in Bollywood. You can watch the film on Netflix.
The second instalment of the Baaghi franchise elevated the action even further, with Tiger playing a battle-hardened soldier caught in a gripping revenge drama. You can watch the film on JioHotstar.
One of the biggest blockbusters of his career, War paired Tiger Shroff with Hrithik Roshan in a stylish action-thriller loaded with twists and jaw-dropping action sequences. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
Student of the Year 2 allowed Tiger to display his signature dance moves alongside action-packed stunts, making it a hit. You can watch the film on Netflix and Prime Video.
Taking the action spectacle a notch higher, Tiger Shroff starred in this globe-trotting adventure filled with explosive stunts and thrilling stunt sequences, cementing his image as an action star. You can rent the movie on YouTube and Apple TV+.
In this fun action comedy film, Tiger plays a dancer who idolises Michael Jackson. Munna Michael blends music, drama, and martial arts, showing off his strengths as both an action star and dancer. You can watch the film on Zee5.