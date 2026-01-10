/Hrithik Roshan's net worth: All about his upcoming projects, luxurious lifestyle and more

From Bollywood to having his own business venture, Hrithik Roshan has paved the way for himself in every way. On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, let's take a look at the success the Bollywood star has created.
Hrithik Roshan's career launched off in Bollywood as a lead actor with the blockbuster Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai in 2000, and since then there has been no looking back. Known as one of the most versatile actors, dancers, and performers, Hrithik established himself as the Greek God of Bollywood. On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, let's take a look at his net worth, upcoming projects, and more.
Hrithik Roshan is one of the richest and most influential stars in the Indian film industry. He has built an empire that goes beyond his acting career, that spans real estate and successful business ventures. As per the report of GQ India, Hrithik has a staggering net worth of Rs 3100 crore and has even surpassed some of the biggest names in the industry—Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and more.
As per the report by GQ India, Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing duplex is one of the most talked about celebrity homes. His duplex is designed with a Santorini-inspired aesthetic. Reportedly, the actor also owns two premium apartments on Mumbai's Juhu-Versova Link Road, including a penthouse spread across 38,000 sq ft, located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors. Moreover, the penthouse offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.
The estate is reportedly valued at Rs 6.75 crore, and the property includes parking for over 10 cars and is often described as a 'mansion in the sky. ' His second apartment in the same area cost Rs 30 crore, with an additional Rs 2 crore spent on stamp duty, taking his total investment in the property to nearly ₹100 crore. Hrithik also owns a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala.
Apart from building a successful career in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has also successfully created a business in sports brands. According to a report by GQ, his brand holds a net worth of a whopping Rs 7300 crore. Moreover, his brand is also well known for their high-quality clothing and accessories at affordable rates.
As per reports, Hrithik Roshan's garage is filled with the world's most luxurious cars. Reportedly, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is valued at approximately Rs 7 crore. Another one is the Mercedes-Maybach S600, which is worth Rs 2.70 crore. Another prized possession is the Maserati Spyder, priced at Rs 2.51 crore in India, which blends elegance and sportiness with a Ferrari-derived V8 engine and an electronically operated convertible top.
Hrithik Roshan's major upcoming film is Krrish 4, confirmed for a 2027 release, with shooting expected to start in 2026; he's also involved with a big-budget project with Hombale Films (banner of KGF, Salaar) and potentially directing his first project.