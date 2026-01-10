/Hrithik Roshan's net worth: All about his upcoming projects, luxurious lifestyle and more

As per the report by GQ India, Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing duplex is one of the most talked about celebrity homes. His duplex is designed with a Santorini-inspired aesthetic. Reportedly, the actor also owns two premium apartments on Mumbai's Juhu-Versova Link Road, including a penthouse spread across 38,000 sq ft, located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors. Moreover, the penthouse offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

The estate is reportedly valued at Rs 6.75 crore, and the property includes parking for over 10 cars and is often described as a 'mansion in the sky. ' His second apartment in the same area cost Rs 30 crore, with an additional Rs 2 crore spent on stamp duty, taking his total investment in the property to nearly ₹100 crore. Hrithik also owns a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala.