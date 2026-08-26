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Iconic Dolly Parton quotes: Words that capture the wit, wisdom and warmth of the country music star

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:13 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:10 IST

Dolly Parton's music made her a global icon, but her words made her feel like a friend. From life and happiness to resilience and being unapologetically yourself, here are some of her most memorable quotes.

Darling music icon dies at 80
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(Photograph: AFP)

Darling music icon dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the country music star who rose from grinding poverty in Tennessee to become a rhinestone-studded cultural icon with hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5," has died at 80, her family said Tuesday (Aug 25). Parton was known for her music and her philanthropy, but her words often carried the same mix of humour, honesty and optimism that defined her career. As the country music icon dies at 80, here are some of her most memorable quotes.

Never let others define you
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(Photograph: AFP)

Never let others define you

"I'm not going to limit myself just because people won't accept the fact that I can do something else."

Dare to be different
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(Photograph: AFP)

Dare to be different

“Be the alligator girl. Be whatever your dreams and your luck will let you be. Wear your green cornflakes with pride. Snarl at the crowds, and do your best to make them flinch. Give them a quarter's worth of wonder.”

Stand up for yourself
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(Photograph: AFP)

Stand up for yourself

"When a girl didn't have anyone to stand up for her, that girl had to stand up for her own damn self."

Do things your way
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(Photograph: AFP)

Do things your way

"I don't care what other people do as long as I'm left alone to do what I do and to do it my way."

Accept the good and bad
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(Photograph: AFP)

Accept the good and bad

"It's like a battery that has to have a positive and a negative. One doesn't work without the other. You've gotta have the good and the bad in order to know what's right, and in order to know what's real and what ain't."

Do things your way
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(Photograph: AFP)

Do things your way

"I don't care what other people do as long as I'm left alone to do what I do and to do it my way."

Choose happiness
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(Photograph: AFP)

Choose happiness

"They think I'm simpleminded because I seem to be happy. Why shouldn't I be happy? I have everything I ever wanted and more. Maybe I am simpleminded. Maybe that's the key: simple."

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