/Iconic Dolly Parton quotes: Words that capture the wit, wisdom and warmth of the country music star

Dolly Parton, the country music star who rose from grinding poverty in Tennessee to become a rhinestone-studded cultural icon with hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5," has died at 80, her family said Tuesday (Aug 25). Parton was known for her music and her philanthropy, but her words often carried the same mix of humour, honesty and optimism that defined her career. As the country music icon dies at 80, here are some of her most memorable quotes.