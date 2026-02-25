/Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor: Jab We Met, Vivah, Haider- 7 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Shahid Kapoor turned 45 on February 25. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release, O'Romeo, alongside Triptii Dimri, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Shahid has showcased his on-screen charisma and remarkable performances in numerous films. Here, take a look.
Shahid Kapoor is currently attaining acclaim for his recent release, O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The actor has delivered diverse roles, from an obsessive lover, Kabir Singh, to a soft-spoken, respectful, and well-educated man, Prem. Kapoor's versatility and charm have stolen the hearts of millions over the decades. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the seven best movies that are available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It is one of the cult classics and a highly acclaimed movie. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Shahid Kapoor plays Aditya alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet. It follows a bubbly and talkative girl, Geet, who meets Aditya, a heartbroken tycoon, while travelling to her hometown, Bhatinda, Punjab. After getting along and overcoming many challenges along the way, they fell in love with each other.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In the thriller action, Shahid Kapoor portrays Haider, a young man who returns to Jammu and Kashmir as the region is troubled by a violent insurgency. After his father's disappearance, he seeks help, but politics overpowers him.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
One of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most liked films features Kapoor as Kabir Singh, a genius and talented medical student, who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani) from his college. Both are madly in love with each other, but when Preeti's father learns about their emerging bond, he opposes their relationship and plans to marry her off. This led him to become an alcoholic and drug addict.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the epic historical drama stars Shahid Kapoor as King Ratan Singh, Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmaavati, and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The movie focuses on Queen Padmavati, who marries Ratan Singh, a Rajput ruler of Mewar. Their beautiful marriage is harmed when a ruthless sultan, Khilji, develops an obsessive love for the Queen of Mewar. This leads him to declare war on their kingdom to claim the queen for himself.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
This is the timeless romantic film of Poonam (Amrita Rao), an orphan who lives with her uncle's family. She gets engaged to Prem (Shahid Kapoor). However, two days before their wedding, a fire breaks out at Poonam's house, causing severe burns.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Aryan, played by Shahid Kapoor, cannot find his ideal partner. After travelling to the United States to work with his aunt, Urmila Shukla (Dimple Kapadia), who owns a robotics company called E-Robotics, he meets Sifra (Kriti Sanon) and falls in love with her, unaware that she is an e-robot and not a human.
Where to watch: Netflix
It is a Bollywood crime comedy that follows four ambitious, middle-class youngsters, Karan (Shahid Kapoor), Bulbul (Anushka Sharma), Zing (Meiyang Chang), and Chandu (Vir Das), who start a business together and name it Friends and Company. After making money, they decide to import branded goods like shoes without paying customs.