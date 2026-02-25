/Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor: Jab We Met, Vivah, Haider- 7 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: JioHotstar

One of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most liked films features Kapoor as Kabir Singh, a genius and talented medical student, who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani) from his college. Both are madly in love with each other, but when Preeti's father learns about their emerging bond, he opposes their relationship and plans to marry her off. This led him to become an alcoholic and drug addict.