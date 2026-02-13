O'Romeo cast net worth: From Shahid Kapoor to Tripti Dimri- How rich these celebrities are?

O' Romeo is finally out in the theatres. The film, which stars Shahid Kapoor as an underworld gangster named Ustara and Triptii Dimri as Afsha Khan, is loaded with guns, blood and all things drama. While the film is finding its footing, take a look at each celebrity's net worth.
O'Romeo is a romantic action thriller, released in cinemas on February 13, 2026. Directed by one of the most acclaimed filmmakers, Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and many more. Based on the real-life event from Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, The story revolves around Afsha, who seeks to avenge her husband's death by teaming up with a gangster, Ustara.
Shahid Kapoor is the main lead of the film and is considered the highest-paid actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kapoor has an estimated net worth of $70 million. He is playing Hussain Ustara, a ruthless, gritty Mumbai underworld gangster.
Dimri plays Afsha, a vengeful lady seeking justice for her husband's murder, joining hands with the gangster, Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor. According to the reports, her net worth is between $ 3 million.
In the gangster drama, the veteran Nana Patekar plays Ismail Khan, delivering an intense and grounded performance. Reportedly, Patekar has a net worth of $8.8 million.
Avinash Tiwary is an Indian actor who gained popularity from the romance classic Laila Majnu as Qais Bhatt. The actor plays Jalal alongside Shahid Kapoor in O Romeo. Allegedly, his net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.
After garnering applause for 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey makes a special appearance in the movie as Mehboob, the husband of Afsha's character. According to Money Control, Massey has amassed a net worth of $2.2 million - $2.8 million.
In the film, Tamannaah Bhatia makes a special appearance as Rabia, who is the wife of gangster Jalal, played by Avinash Tiwar. According to the reports, her net worth is estimated to be around $16 million.