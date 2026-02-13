O'Romeo cast net worth: From Shahid Kapoor to Tripti Dimri- How rich these celebrities are?

O'Romeo is a romantic action thriller, released in cinemas on February 13, 2026. Directed by one of the most acclaimed filmmakers, Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and many more. Based on the real-life event from Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, The story revolves around Afsha, who seeks to avenge her husband's death by teaming up with a gangster, Ustara.