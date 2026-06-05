/Kriti Sanon’s fitness trainer on secrets behind her toned Cocktail 2 avatar: 'She had to be fit, not size zero'

Kriti Sanon’s striking transformation in the recently unveiled Cocktail 2 trailer has become one of the biggest talking points among audiences. From her screen presence to her toned physique, fans have been applauding the actor’s commitment to bringing her character, Ally, to life. Now, fitness trainer Karan Sawhney has offered a glimpse into the intense journey behind the transformation.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video chronicling Kriti’s preparation for the film, Karan revealed that the objective extended beyond fitness and was rooted in fulfilling a specific creative vision for the character.

“When @kritisanon and I first had a chat, we didn’t just have a fitness goal, we had a director’s vision to bring to life,” he wrote.

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According to Karan, the role demanded a new level of dedication from Kriti, especially as Cocktail 2 required her to perform her first-ever bikini scene. He emphasized that the challenge was not only physical but also required significant mental and emotional commitment.

“She was stepping into the role of Ally in Cocktail 2. And with that came something that pushed her harder than anything before — her first ever bikini scene. That’s not just a physical challenge. That’s mental. That’s emotional. That’s showing up every single day even when you don’t feel like it,” he shared.

Karan further explained that the filmmakers wanted Kriti to appear lean, strong and toned while maintaining a healthy, radiant appearance.

“She had to be fit and lean, not size zero,” he said.

Speaking about the vision set by director Homi Adajania, Karan added, “The brief was clear and uncompromising. Super lean. Super toned. Abs that actually show on camera. Strength that reads through the screen. But this was the real challenge — don’t lose the glow. Don’t hollow out the face. The director needed Ally to look fit and luminous. Too lean and you lose that. Too soft and you miss the mark. That’s the fine line we walked. Every. Single. Week.”

He also detailed the training approach that helped achieve the desired look. “The kind of training we did — with her nutrition, with her sleep, with her food — we included a lot of incline walks. She was eating a high-protein diet. We were in a sort of deficit, but with a lot of strength training and basically staying active throughout the day. It was a challenge, but as you can see, she pulled it off,” he said.

Karan concluded by applauding Kriti’s discipline and consistency throughout the process, crediting her unwavering commitment for successfully embodying Ally on screen.