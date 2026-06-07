/National Best Friend Day 2026: Dostana, Always be my Maybe, Cocktail- 8 feel-good OTT movies to watch with your friends

June 8 is National Best Friends Day. On the auspicious day, take a look at the movies that are perfect to binge-watch with your besties. These films will offer you warmth, inspiration, and ease of enjoyment together.
On the occasion of National Best Friends Day 2026, take a look at the curated list of movies that are perfect for enjoying with your friends and honouring your friendship. They leave you with a feeling of hope, a better mood, laughs and emotional moments throughout.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Tarun Mansukhani's comedy-romantic movie is one of the best movies about three friends, including Neha (Priyanka Chopra), Sam (Abhishek Bachchan), and Max (John Abraham). The narrative explores how a gradually blossoming friendship becomes complicated after Max and Sam fall in love with Neha.
Where to watch: Netflix
A highly entertaining romantic comedy to watch with friends centres on two childhood friends, Sasha and Marcus, who reunite after a 15-year estrangement. As Sasha becomes a celebrity chef and Marcus continues playing local gigs and working for his dad, their story explores how they find their way back to each other.
Where to watch: YouTube
The cult classic comedy follows three school friends, Imraan (Farhan Akhtar), Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), and Kabir (Abhay Deol). The trio decides to take a vacation in their adulthood, with each one desiring a wish that helps heal their soul and confront their deepest fears.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy drama revolves around three friends, Raju, Rancho, and Farhan, played by Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan, respectively. After their graduation, Raju and Farhan try to reconnect with Rancho, but learn that he is an orphan named Chhote, who resides in Ladakh, as Phunsukh Wangdu, a celebrated scientist and inventor
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
The musical comedy film showcases the chaotic life of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and her family, who are busy preparing for her wedding. The dramatic turn comes when she secretly invites three men, who were her mother, Donna's (Meryl Streep), lovers in the past, with the hope that one of them is her father.
Where to watch: Netflix
Ayan Mukerji's one of the best rom-coms follows a beautiful story of friends, Bunny, Avi, Naina and Aditi, who embark on a random trip to Manali, get entangled in their personal commitments, and later reunite at last with the same old vibe.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
The romantic comedy drama centres on Anna Kendrick as Beca, a college fresher who joins an all-girls a cappella group and later infuses her charm into their repertoire.
Where to watch: ZEE5
It's a romantic comedy film which follows a love triangle between a carefree playboy, Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), a bold socialite, Veronica (Deepika Padukone), and a traditional girl-next-door, Meera (Diana Penty).