/Kriti Sanon shields Rashmika Mandanna as Cocktail 2 cast is mobbed in Pune | Watch

Kriti Sanon stepped into protective mode for her Cocktail 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna during a promotional event in Pune as the crowd surged towards the actors. Videos from the event, which took place at a mall in the city, were widely circulated online and showed Kriti shielding Rashmika and holding her close as they made their way out. Fans mobbed the two actresses along with their co-star Shahid Kapoor as they exited the mall.

Kriti protects Rashmika at Cocktail 2 promotional event

Clips captured from the event show security personnel struggling to manage the crowd as fans surged towards the actors. When the situation became difficult to control, organisers reportedly cut the event short and escorted the trio out of the venue.

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Kriti, Rashmika and Shahid are travelling across the country to promote their new film Cocktail 2, which is helmed by Homi Adajania. What began as a routine fan interaction in Pune soon turned chaotic as a large crowd gathered around the stars. According to reports, fans breached security barricades to get a closer glimpse of the actors. Organisers had to wrap up the promotional activity earlier than planned.

In videos circulating online, Shahid Kapoor was seen trying to make his way through the crowd as security staff attempted to clear a path. Kriti, meanwhile, remained by Rashmika's side throughout the commotion, guiding her through the crowd and shielding her as they exited the venue.

Fans on social media praised Kriti's protective gesture towards Rashmika. One user wrote, "The way Kriti is protecting Rashmika. Like a younger sister. Lots of love to you all (sic)." Another commented, "Kriti you are a good sister (sic)."

Several others criticised the crowd management at the venue and questioned the behaviour of attendees who pushed through security arrangements.

Also read: Pritam breaks silence on Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa plagiarism allegations

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