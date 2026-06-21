/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's film sees growth on Saturday

Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 arrived in theatres on June 19 and has shown a positive response at the box office. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film is the sequel to the 2012 hit featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.
Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned ₹16.25 crore net in India on Saturday, which is higher than its opening-day figure of ₹13.50 crore. The film's total India net collection is now ₹29.75 crore in just two days.
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Coming to the film's domestic gross collection, it is at ₹35.70 crore, and internationally, the film reportedly earned ₹8 crore on Day 2. This sums up overseas gross collection to ₹15.25 crore.
When combined, Cocktail 2 has amassed a worldwide gross of ₹50.95 crore within two days of release.
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WION review
WION review of Cocktail 2 reads, "Cocktail 2 aims to cater to the younger generation. Perhaps the problems and complexities shown in the film are more identifiable to the young audience. Unfortunately, the writer of this review does not belong to that age group. While the film attempts to highlight modern dar friendships and relationships, in times of social media, it fails to connect with a very poorly written story. The actors are all good, perform to their parts and look stunning on screen, but that doesn't alleviate a very mediocre film. When the first teaser of Cocktail 2 had come out, there were rumours that the story would have Rashmika cheating on Shahid with Kriti. Had they actually explored that angle, that plot would have worked better."
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About Cocktail 2
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan, and Ankur Garg, Cocktail 2 also features Tiku Talsania, with Pulkit Samrat making a special appearance alongside the lead cast. The story revolves around Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), whose relationship is tested when Diya's friend Ally (Kriti Sanon) enters the picture during a vacation in Sicily.