/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's film mints THIS much on Friday

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, opened with strong numbers at the box office. Released on June 19, the romantic drama had garnered significant buzz before its arrival and was able to draw audiences to the theatres despite receiving mixed reviews.
Cocktail 2 box office collections Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected around ₹13.50 crore net across India on Day 1, and its domestic gross earnings stand at around ₹16.20 crore. Overseas, Homi Adajania's directorial earned ₹4 crore gross, making the worldwide opening-day total reach nearly ₹20.20 crore.
Also Read: Cocktail 2 X review: 'All gloss, no substance'; Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets mixed reactions
As per reports, the film was allotted more than 10,000 shows on Friday. Occupancy levels were around 24.5% through the day.
Advance bookings reportedly sold more than 1.6 lakh tickets before release, generating around ₹5.57 crore in advance sales. Including blocked seats, the figure reportedly crossed ₹8 crore.
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WION review
WION review of Cocktail 2 reads, "Cocktail 2 aims to cater to the younger generation. Perhaps the problems and complexities shown in the film are more identifiable to the young audience. Unfortunately, the writer of this review does not belong to that age group. While the film attempts to highlight modern dar friendships and relationships, in times of social media, it fails to connect with a very poorly written story. The actors are all good, perform to their parts and look stunning on screen, but that doesn't alleviate a very mediocre film. When the first teaser of Cocktail 2 had come out, there were rumours that the story would have Rashmika cheating on Shahid with Kriti. Had they actually explored that angle, that plot would have worked better."
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About Cocktail 2
Directed by Adajania, Cocktail 2 comes a decade after the original film, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles. The latest film also features Tiku Talsania, with Pulkit Samrat making special appearances alongside the lead cast.