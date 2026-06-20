/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's film mints THIS much on Friday

Cocktail 2 box office collections Day 1

WION review

WION review of Cocktail 2 reads, "Cocktail 2 aims to cater to the younger generation. Perhaps the problems and complexities shown in the film are more identifiable to the young audience. Unfortunately, the writer of this review does not belong to that age group. While the film attempts to highlight modern dar friendships and relationships, in times of social media, it fails to connect with a very poorly written story. The actors are all good, perform to their parts and look stunning on screen, but that doesn't alleviate a very mediocre film. When the first teaser of Cocktail 2 had come out, there were rumours that the story would have Rashmika cheating on Shahid with Kriti. Had they actually explored that angle, that plot would have worked better."