/Alia's Kanyadaan to 'love jihad' row: Ad campaigns that sparked huge controversy before Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's latest Raksha Bandhan ad has stirred uproar on social media over her choice of outfit. However, this is not the first time a festive campaign has landed in controversy.

Sanon's festive campaign has garnered backlash over the outfit she wore in the advertisement. In the video, the actress is seen wearing a modern bralette-style ensemble while performing the traditional ritual, which many netizens have called inappropriate for the festival. The other part of the ad that is facing backlash is the inclusion of a dog, as the actress is seen tying the rakhi on its paw. Soon after the ad caught the attention of social media, many users said it was a "woke agenda" for portraying a religious festival like this, while others said it has hurt religious sentiments.

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But as Sanon's ad drew backlash, here we take a look at other advertisement that has in the past stirred chatter across social media.

Alia Bhatt's ‘Kanyadaan' Ad

In 2021, a bridal ad featuring Alia Bhatt sparked controversy for questioning the tradition of 'Kanyadaan', a Hindu wedding ritual where parents symbolically give their daughter away to the groom. For those who haven't seen it, the ad is set in a Hindu wedding mandap where Alia, along with her to-be husband and her family- her grandmother, father and mother- is getting ready for the ceremony. In the video, Alia objects to the practice of Kanyadaan. She questions why she was always treated as an outsider and a temporary member of the family despite being loved so much.

"Am I something to be donated? Why only Kanyadaan?" she asks in the ad. This ad drew massive backlash at the time, with people saying it was questioning a centuries-old tradition.

Tanishq's interfaith Wedding Campaign

In 2020, the jewellery brand was forced to pull down its advertisement following severe backlash. The ad depicted a Muslim mother-in-law organising a baby shower for her Hindu daughter-in-law, with a message of communal harmony. However, it angered a section of people, who accused the brand of promoting 'love jihad'. This ad was pulled down from the social media platforms.

Sabyasachi's Mangalsutra Campaign

In 2021, celebrity-favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was forced to withdraw his Mangalsutra campaign after it triggered massive outrage online. The campaign featured models wearing the brand's Mangalsutra collection in intimate poses, including shirtless male models that many felt sexualized a symbol of Hindu marriage. The ad drew massive backlash from political figures, who threatened to take legal action against the brand.

Dabur same-sex Karva Chauth Campaign