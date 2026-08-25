/Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad faces backlash over 'revealing' outfit, netizens say, 'You won't see them making fun of Eid or Christmas'

Actor Kriti Sanon's latest Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand has sparked outrage online. But why? Over her choice of outfit, which many may not find suitable for the Indian festival.

Since its release, the ad has drawn criticism for its presentation of the festival, which celebrates the bond between siblings. The campaign also features the actress tying a rakhi to her pet dog, a scene that has further angered netizens, with many saying it disrespects the Indian festival.

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad faces backlash

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Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad has triggered an online debate over the outfit worn by the Heropanti actress. In the video, she is seen in a gorgeous sartorial ensemble featuring a bralette-style white blouse paired with a shrug and a draped skirt.

Soon after the ad was released, it found itself at the centre of a debate, with many saying her outfit was too modern for an Indian festival. Others argued that it was not appropriate attire for a traditional celebration. But while the outfit was at the centre of the debate. The other topic of discussion was the inclusion of a dog.

In one portion of the ad, a dog can be seen reaching out to Kriti, who then ties a rakhi on its paw. While the moment with her furry family member is cute and showcases love for pets, it has also drawn backlash from netizens.

Demanding that it be taken down, social media users called it an agenda as they questioned why they won't make such ads for either Eid or Christmas.

One X user wrote, "Kriti Sanon wearing a bra while tying a rakhi to her brother in a new jewellery Ad by GIVA. You won't see them making fun of either Eid or Christmas (sic)."

Another user wrote tagged Karnataka Police, demanding an FIR. ''The #GIVAJwellery RakshaBandhan ad featuring @kritisanon trivializes our heritage for commercial gains. We urge @cyberpolice_up & @KarnatakaCops to register an FIR for hurting religious sentiments. Take this down!,'' the post reads.

Third user wrote that Kriti can take creative freedom, but should not change the tradition.

''#kritisanon new #ad is creating #controversy regarding #rakshabandhan a #hindu #festival . You can take creative freedom but should not change the tradition,'' one user wrote.

Another called it an, ''outrageous mockery of sacred traditions.''

But another section of social media has spoken up in favour of Sanon and the ad.

Another user wrote,''genuinely dont understand why Kriti’s clothes have become a moral issue?? it’s an ad, she’s being herself, everyone can breathee''

‘’Really feels like women are only allowed to be confident and glamorous when the audience gives them permission to be. make it make sense!‘’

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kriti Sanon's ad

As the criticism grew around the advertisement, actor-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took a dig at the Cocktail 2 actress over the advertisement.

Reacting to the campaign on her Instagram Story on Monday evening, questioning why would you tied your brother a rakhi in your bikini and undergarments, as he called it, ''intentionally creepy.''