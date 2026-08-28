/Kriti Sanon takes a sly dig at 'Rakhi fashion comittee' as she celebrates the festival with sister Nupur

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon seems unfazed amid the controversy around her attire in a recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Kriti, in fact, marked the special day by sharing a photo with her sister, Nupur Sanon, and even took a subtle yet sharp dig at the trolls who have been policing her about her outfit.

Kriti's Rakhi gives a befitting response to trolls

In her Raksha Bandhan post, Kriti chose to share only a photo of her and her sister Nupur Sanon’s hands as the two showed their respective Rakhis. The picture shows the sisters holding hands. Kriti refrained from showing their outfits, seemingly choosing not to add fuel to the ongoing debate. Instead, her caption spoke about her sentiments around the festival.

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She also took a jibe at the trolls and made it clear that she was focusing on her relationship with her sister on the special day instead of paying heed to the social media chatter. She wrote in the caption, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session, we’re focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all."

Internet reacts

Kriti’s sly dig at her critics didn’t go unnoticed among her fans who extended their support to the actress sand praised her response to the trolls.

One comment read, "More power to you girls !!!" Another fan wrote, "Sisters are blessing." One more comment read, "THE BEST REPLY." Another fan wrote, "And that is how you laugh at the trolls." One more fan commented, "You go girl, more power to you🔥🔥"

What was the controversy?

Kriti Sanon found herself in the middle of a controversy after she featured in a Jewellery brand advertisement, themed around Raksha Bandhan. The ad featured Kriti celebrating the festival, dressed in a bralette, a shrug and a skirt.

What started as criticism of a celebrity’s outfit soon turned into a political and religious debate online, with several people accusing Kriti of hurting Hindu sentiments by wearing the attire in an advertisement centred on a Hindu festival.

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut too criticised Kriti and wrote on Instagram, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

Kriti defended herself

Addressing the backlash, Kriti defended herself and wrote on Instagram. "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

Kriti added, "Raksha Bandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other just as much as a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness, and long life. For us, this prayer and promise extend to our dogs too. After all, they are family!"

Also read: Kriti Sanon reacts to backlash over Raksha Bandhan ad

She further wrote, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman's respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”