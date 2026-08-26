/Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad removed after backlash over cultural sentiments; jewellery brand issues statement

Amid the growing backlash around Kriti Sanon's recent Raksha Bandhan campaign, the jewellery brand has withdrawn its advertisement. It had triggered heated debate online over cultural and religious sentiments.

The GIVA advertisement featured the Cocktail 2 actor in an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt. Some viewers objected to the contemporary styling, suggesting that it was unsuitable for a campaign around a traditional Indian festival. Others questioned a sequence in which the actor ties a rakhi to a pet dog.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon reacts to backlash over Raksha Bandhan ad

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Along with the social media users, Kangana Ranaut also reportedly took a dig at the outfit and called the advertisement "intentionally creepy."

However, now the advertisement has been removed from all media platforms and the brand has issued a statement reacting to the backlash.

GIVA issues statement

Addressing the controversy, the jewellery brand said, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets."

It further added, "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!"

Kriti Sanon reacts to criticism

On Tuesday, Sanon had also addressed the backlash, saying, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!"