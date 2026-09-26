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Avengers Endgame-Encore box office: How much did it earn in India on day 1?

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 16:44 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 16:44 IST
Avengers Endgame-Encore box office: How much did it earn in India on day 1?

Avengers Endgame: Encore Photograph: (IMDb)

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Avengers: Endgame Encore made a strong start at the box office. The Marvel film was re-released in cinemas on September 25, which includes additional post-credit material and a preview of Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Endgame is back on the big screen, and Indian audiences have shown strong interest in reliving the Marvel blockbuster. The film returned to theatres on September 25 as Avengers: Endgame: Encore, seven years after its original theatrical release. Let's delve in to know how much the re-release collected on the first day at the box office.

Avengers: Endgame: Encore box office collection day 1

As per the Sacnilk report, Avengers: Endgame: Encore collected a net of Rs 7.25 crore across 3635 shows. This brings the total gross collection of India to Rs 8.68 crore, and the total India net collection is Rs 7.25 crore.

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According to the same report, during its original release on April 26, 2019, Avengers: Endgame had collected massive figures on day 1 itself. The net collection of India on day one of this film was Rs 53.60 crore. The film's opening day gross collection in India reached Rs 63.21 crore, making it the biggest Hollywood opener in Indian box office history at the time.

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What is the purpose of Avengers Endgame: Encore releasing in theatres?

The 2019 blockbuster has returned ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, giving Marvel fans another theatrical opportunity to revisit the film. The Encore version also includes additional post-credit scenes and an exclusive preview connected to the upcoming MCU film.

The re-release has generated considerable excitement among fans, many of whom already experienced Endgame during its original theatrical run. Reports from screenings have described enthusiastic audience reactions to some of the film’s most iconic moments. The primary purpose of Avengers: Endgame: Encore is to serve as a narrative bridge and promotional launchpad for Avengers: Doomsday, setting up the next massive crossover even.

It adds new footage, an altered final scene, and post-credits sequences that directly connect past events to the upcoming plot of Doomsday. The new scenes reveal that Steve Rogers staying in the past with Peggy Carter may have destabilised the multiverse, drawing the attention of Loki and the Time Variance Authority (TVA). New post-credits moments show Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom confronting the Hulk and forging his mask, establishing him as the primary threat.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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