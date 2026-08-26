/Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres with new material ahead of Doomsday | Watch trailer

Marvel has announced the theatrical release date of Avengers: Endgame: Encore, giving fans another chance to witness the Avengers’ battle against Thanos on the big screen. The film is set to re-release across India on September 25, 2026, nearly seven years after the blockbuster’s original release.

The special theatrical version will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and will also feature additional material tied to Avengers: Doomsday, the next major chapter in the franchise.

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New footage linked to Doomsday

The Encore presentation of the film will not only give viewers a chance to revisit the 2019 film, but it also has a runtime of around 185 minutes, making it several minutes longer than the original theatrical version.

The new edition will reportedly feature a custom introduction and fresh material connected to Avengers: Doomsday. It will also include a new post-credits end tag.

The Russo brothers, directors of Endgame, and who will be returning to the MCU for Doomsday have explained the connection between the two films. Speaking to Fandango, Joe Russo said the re-release is "Gonna connect the story of the two movies."

He further added, "There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."

Anthony Russo also hinted that "If you saw Endgame when it was originally released, you couldn't see this coming."

Avengers: Endgame: Encore will be shown in IMAX as well as theatres carrying the Marvel Studios Presents Infinity Vision certification.

Audiences watching the film in IMAX or on Infinity Vision-certified screens will receive an additional sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

The studio has also released a new trailer for the theatrical return, asking fans to "Reassemble the team & relive the experience."

Avengers: Endgame

Released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame revolved around the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, after Thanos erased half of all life in the universe. With their world transformed by the catastrophe, the surviving heroes then reunite for one last mission to undo the destruction.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film was a box-office success and starred Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira and Benedict Cumberbatch.