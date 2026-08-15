/Avengers Doomsday: New trailer's damaged city scene sparks debate — Wakanda or New York?

Marvel fans were in for a surprise when the makers decided to drop in a new trailer of Avengers: Doomsday at the D23 event. With the new clip unveiled, it has given fans plenty to dissect. However, one shot of a heavily damaged city has sparked speculation over where the destruction takes place, with some viewers wondering whether it could be Wakanda or New York.

Netizens' theory of the opening scene of Avengers: Doomsday

The opening scene of Avengers: Doomsday's new trailer features a bruised, devastated cityscape showing widespread destruction before Reed Richards confronts Doom and asks whether he was responsible. The trailer doesn't provide an obvious location marker in that particular shot, which has left fans trying to identify the setting.

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It is somewhere paired with Sue Storm, describing Victor Von Doom as "broken" after losing everything he loved. This implicates a deeply personal, tragic core for Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, framing him not as a simple conqueror, but as a multiversal force on a crusade because he believes the heroes are living on "stolen lives" that must be returned.

The mystery has therefore become another talking point among fans trying to piece together the film's multiverse storyline. One user wrote, "Bro, this is Wakanda."

Another user wrote, "Isn't Spider-Man and Jean Grey there in NY!? Or are they in some different multiverse?

"Is this in the main universe. There's no going back now", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “I'm assuming this is the X-Men's Universe after their fight with Doom and the Sentinels. This is also why the X-Men would be in the F4 universe.”

How does Avengers: Doomsday begin?

As per the two trailers unveiled and several theories from previous events, Avengers: Doomsday reportedly hints at due to the terrifying onset of multiversal incursions as distinct universes are pushed onto a catastrophic collision course. Victor Von Doom emerges after realising ordinary science cannot stop the reality-collapsing cataclysm, choosing instead to forge a dangerous new path of power and claim dominion over the fractured multiverse.

Worlds begin colliding across realities as the multiverse destabilises. Heroes from three separate universes—including core MCU mainstays and the X-Men, who find themselves thrust into an existential crisis as Doom declares dominion over the collapsing reality.