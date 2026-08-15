/Avengers Doomsday: New trailer offers a closer look at Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios is giving back-to-back surprises, much to the excitement of fans. A new Avengers: Doomsday trailer was unveiled by Marvel at D23, which showcases Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom further in the spotlight, offering more clues about the character's motivation and the conflict with Marvel heroes.
New trailer of Avengers: Doomsday
The two-minute clip of Avengers: Doomsday introduces Doctor Doom's character and the reason.
behind the beginning of destruction. “I knew he was lost,” Storm says. “But I did not realise that he was broken.” A scene showcases Doctor Doom effortlessly overpowering Thor and leaping from a window with intense physical force.
In another scene it shows Sue Storm and Reed Richards confront Doom over a ruined city, while Doom claims the heroes live on stolen lives that they must return. The clip ends with Doom standing over burning runes and using magic and technology to reawaken Sentinels proclaiming, 'Hell answers to me, for I am Doom.' Brief, tense shots feature bruised heroes from multiple universes, including Steve Rogers, Magneto, and Gambit.
Netizens' reaction to Avengers: Doomsday new clip
Soon after the new clip of Avengers: Doomsday was dropped, netizens flooded the comment section with excitement, and many analysed the characters. One user wrote, "He really went from ‘I can do this all day’ to THIS. The character development is going to hit different in Doomsday."
Another user wrote, "From this trailer, it seems possible that Doom’s universe was destroyed by an Incursion. Doom then comes for revenge, especially against the main universe that he believes caused it all. But there’s still one huge mystery: where did Doom get this insane level of power? That’s what we’ll have to find out on December 18th. AAAAA I CAN’T WAIT!!!"
"He put the foundation of MCU now coming back to tear it", wrote the third user.
Another social media user wrote, "I am Doom instead of I am Ironman? I’m seated."
Also Read: Marvel's SDCC panel unveils New Avengers: Doomsday footage, Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider and more
All about Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is a multi-universe crossover film scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026. It follows heroes from three distinct universes colliding to face Victor von Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.
Also Read: Avengers-Doomsday: Marvel Studios unveils concept poster featuring Thor, Loki, Steve Rogers and more | Watch
The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.