/Avengers-Doomsday: Marvel Studios unveils concept poster featuring Thor, Loki, Steve Rogers and more | Watch

The hype surrounding Avengers: Doomsday has intensified with the unveiling of new concept art offering a closer look at some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest returning characters. The artwork spotlights Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston and several other stars, providing fresh clues about the roles they could play in the highly anticipated ensemble film.

Concept poster of Avengers: Doomsday unveiled

The first official concept art and posters for Avengers: Doomsday were unveiled by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at the Shanghai Expo. Because the original expo photographs were low-resolution, fans and digital artists have heavily used AI upscaling and sharpening tools to create crystal-clear, high-definition versions of the artwork. A massive lineup that unites multiple generations of characters, including the New Avengers, the X-Men (such as Cyclops and Beast), and the Fantastic Four.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The concept poster features Thunderbolts (a.k.a. the New Avengers), Ant-Man, Thor, Steve Rogers, the Fantastic Four, Captain America, Black Panther, M'Baku, Falcon, and Shang-Chi united with Fox's X-Men. The art also features Nightcrawler, Mystique, Magneto, and Professor X; towering over all of them is Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, giving the closest look at his costume and mask yet.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the clips from the expo unveiling the concept poster of Avengers: Doomsday were unveiled, netizens flooded the social media comment section, expressing excitement. One X user wrote, “Loki vs Doctor Doom is the interaction I'm waiting for the most.”

Another user wrote, "Can't wait to see how powerful Doctor Doom is. Also, Franklin Richards will be joining the list and being number one very soon."

"These are actually insane Doctor Doom vs God Loki and Thor/Steve Rogers teaming up? Marvel is COOKING for Doomsday", wrote the third user.

All about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming superhero film based on Marvel Comics' superhero team, the Avengers. It is intended to be the fifth installment in the franchise following Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The lineup also includes the original Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), and Winston Duke (M’baku).