/Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres: Release date, new title and bonus content

Is Avengers: Doomsday going to have any connection with Avengers: Endgame? If yes, then at what point will it connect? This is the question arising as reports of an Avengers: Endgame re-release emerge. While nothing is confirmed, the Marvel movie might hit theatres again before the big release of Avengers: Doomsday.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the upcoming movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and to build excitement around the film, the makers may re-release the Marvel Studios superhit.

Is Avengers: Endgame re-releasing again ahead of Doomsday with new footage?

Before watching Robert Downey Jr. play the supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the makers are planning to showcase him as Iron Man on the big screen again. While nothing is confirmed, to build excitement around the movie, Marvel Studios will reportedly re-release the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame, this time with the new title Avengers: Endgame Encore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In addition, the re-release will feature a new introduction along with new footage attached that will connect the movie to Doomsday, building a bridge between the two films.

As per Deadline, the movie will re-release on Sept 25. The movie will be released on Infinity Vision, the large-screen format that Disney is introducing for its upcoming re-release of the Marvel movie.

'Avengers: Endgame Encore will include a custom introduction, additional new footage, and a special end tag exclusive to Infinity Vision and Imax releases,'' as per Deadline.

In addition, Disney has launched the Infinity Vision ticketing landing page today, InfinityVisionTickets.com. Released in 2019, Endgame is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time after earning over $2.7 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Doomsday: Trailer, cast and what we know



One of the biggest releases of the year, Avengers: Doomsday, which will bring Robert Downey Jr back to the world of the Avengers. But instead of fighting for the Avengers, he will fight with the Avengers as Dr Doom. Apart from Robert, Chris Evans is also returning as Captain America.

In the trailer showcased at Cinema Con, Downey Jr. narrated it, saying he's preparing to attack the multiverse. The trailer went on to show several heroes from the Marvel world, including Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Florence Pugh. The fight between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doom was also showcased.



The exact plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps as of now. Joe andAnthony Russo are directing Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.