/Mirzapur: The Movie teaser out! The OG cast returns, all guns blazing

Bhaukaal is getting bigger as the Mirzapur universe moves to the big screen. The teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie was unveiled on Wednesday, offering the first glimpse into the origin story of Mirzapur, the web series. The teaser features characters from the past as well as some new fresh faces, together creating a larger-than-life world of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur: The Movie trailer out!

For the first time in India, a web series is being adapted for the big screen owing to its popularity. The Mirzapur franchise makes the leap from OTT to theatres, bringing its trademark intensity, gripping storytelling, and larger-than-life scale to cinemas.

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The teaser welcomes audiences back to the world of Mirzapur with Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, bringing the fan-favourite character back to the screen.

Joining the saga is Ravi Kishan, whose powerful new presence adds another intriguing dimension to the Mirzapur universe. From the streets of Purvanchal to the deserts of Rajasthan, the saga grows bigger than ever, bringing its gripping world and larger-than-life storytelling to cinema halls across regions.

Staying rooted in the timeline that began with Season 1 in 2018, the film expands the saga with an epic untold story crafted for the big screen.

Watch the trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie cast

The film features the original cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, along with Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Abhishek Banerjee, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.

There are new additions to the cast. Jitender Kumar notably takes on the role of Bablu Pandit, which was played by Vikrant Massey in season 1. The film also features Mohitt Maalik, Ravi Kishan and Sonal S Chauhan.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on 4th September 2026.