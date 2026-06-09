/How will Mirzapur the movie be? Rasika Dugal reveals what fans can expect

After taking the digital world by storm and building a massive fan following, the Mirzapur franchise is now set to make its grand leap to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie.

The announcement alone has sparked immense excitement among audiences, making it one of the most anticipated films on the horizon. Promising a larger scale, darker narrative, and a truly cinematic experience, the film is poised to bring the raw intensity and high-stakes drama of Mirzapur to theaters like never before. Amidst the rising anticipation, Rasika Dugal was seen speaking about the scale of the film.

In the much-loved series, Dugal has played the role of Beena Tripathi, wife of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi).

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In an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, when asked about Mirzapur: The Movie, she said, "Can you give us a feeler of what the movie will be like?" Rasika Dugal answered, "The film has scale. It has the gritty details that are present in the series, but it also has the scale of big-screen cinema."

The film is indeed going to be an enormous cinematic phenomenon to witness, as Mirzapur: The Movie is set to be one of the biggest films to hit the big screens.

The project is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious adaptations in recent times.

The film will be directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It will star Sheeba Chaddha, Ravi Kishan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and more.

It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.