/Spider-Man actor Joe Manganiello reveals new details of decade-long mystery illness

Joe Manganiello is one of the renowned actors in Hollywood and gained recognition after he played the role of Flash Thompson in the Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire in the lead role. The Hollywood star recently announced his upcoming memoir Bloodlines and revealed his battle with a decade-long, life-threatening mystery illness at the peak of his career. Let's delve in to know more.

What details did Joe Manganiello reveal about his illness?

Joe Manganiello announced his memoir named Bloodlines, in which he wrote about a previously undisclosed health ordeal marked by multiple near-death experiences and medical crises. The actor and Deal or No Deal Island host shared a video explaining his memoir, saying he had been suffering in silence while battling a deadly mystery illness for about seven years.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Joe Manganiello officially files for divorce from Sofia Vergara

He said, “I saw the best doctors in the world. None of them could explain what started my illness. In attempts to buy myself time, I underwent very serious operations and procedures that mutilated parts of my body and left me so weak at times that I couldn't stand up or walk.”

"A cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs and digestive system, plunging him into a seven year battle, plagued by chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation, existential crisis, and a prolonged fight for survival that left doctors with few answers and no clear explanation", Joe said. In a conversation with PEOPLE, he said, "It was the most brutally difficult time of my life I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure."

All about Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello is an American actor and gained fame after portraying the role of Flash Thompson in

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire in the lead role. His breakout role was as werewolf Alcide Herveaux in five seasons of HBO series True Blood.

He is also known for his roles in films such as Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, Pee-wee's Big Holiday, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Sabotage and Rampage and How I Met Your Mother, among others. He made his first appearance in the 2017 film Justice League, playing the role of Slade/Wilson/Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe.