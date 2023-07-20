Joe Manganiello officially files for divorce from Sofia Vergara

Actor Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from his wife Sofia Vergara two days after the couple issued a joint statement on their separation to the media. The couple was married for 7 years.



According to a report in People, Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split in the divorce documents. Manganiello listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted the pair had a prenup.

According to sources close to the couple, Manganiello and Vergara had conflicting opinions about growing their family. "He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," the source told People.



Another source stated that the former couple also had different ways of dealing with fame as well as personal interests.



The two apparently "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although, during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Earlier this week, in a joint statement, Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, confirmed they were splitting. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The couple was reportedly going through "ups and downs for a long time," though they "always put on a good front publicly."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE